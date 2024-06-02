ADVERTISEMENT

Waste taken out of Varuna lake by NCC cadets

Published - June 02, 2024 07:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The NCC cadets of DPS, Mysuru, took out a large quantity of plastic and waste from Varuna lake on the outskirts of Mysuru as part of a cleaning drive held on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 40 cadets participated in the lake cleaning drive enthusiastically and collected around 500 kgs of waste and plastic, said Mamatha Prasad M., Third Officer, 13 KAR BN NCC, Mysuru, from DPS, Mysuru.

The NCC cadets of the school took up the lake cleaning drive under the theme “Lifestyle for the World Environment Day” as part of Punith Sagar Abhiyan to sensitize the students on the current environment issues.

The team led by Ms. Prasad concluded with an understanding that “United we can make our earth a better place to live,” said the press statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US