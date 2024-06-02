Waste taken out of Varuna lake by NCC cadets

The NCC cadets of DPS, Mysuru, took out a large quantity of plastic and waste from Varuna lake on the outskirts of Mysuru as part of a cleaning drive held on Sunday.

About 40 cadets participated in the lake cleaning drive enthusiastically and collected around 500 kgs of waste and plastic, said Mamatha Prasad M., Third Officer, 13 KAR BN NCC, Mysuru, from DPS, Mysuru.

The NCC cadets of the school took up the lake cleaning drive under the theme “Lifestyle for the World Environment Day” as part of Punith Sagar Abhiyan to sensitize the students on the current environment issues.

The team led by Ms. Prasad concluded with an understanding that “United we can make our earth a better place to live,” said the press statement.