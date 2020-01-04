Waste segregation at source: MCC for public compliance

In a bid to ensure better compliance with rules regarding waste segregation at source, the MCC is toying with the idea of adopting a unique strategy in the days ahead.

The pourakarmikas entrusted with garbage collection will park the garbage collection vehicle in front of such recalcitrant households and segregate the waste in front of their houses.

MCC Commissioner Gurudutt Hegde told mediapersons on the sidelines of a programme on Saturday that this may bring about a change in the attitude and mindset of the people who are still failing to comply with the minimum requirement of waste segregation. If this approach fails, authorities will be left with no alternative but to penalise them, he added.

In an interaction with mediapersons, the authorities admitted that they have issues in collection, transportation and recycling of waste but efforts were on to attain higher standards. The MCC has also sounded out the bulk waste generators including apartments, choultries, and hotels to make arrangements for recycling waste and many have already complied with it.

The MCC has started penalising bulk waste generators and those littering in public and ₹6 lakh has been collected by way of fine during the last 3 months. It will be intensified in the days ahead, said the Commissioner.

Apart from garbage clearance, the city authorities will also take up beautification of 14 main roads. The medians will be decorated and flower pots with decorative and ornamental plants will be installed.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath played down the differences between councillors and officials and said they are all for Mysuru regaining the cleanest city tag again and would strive for it.

The SS-20 exercise got under way across the country on Saturday. The third-party inspection of Mysuru is expected to take place sometime in the second week of January.