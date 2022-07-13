Waste management at Hootagalli CMC receives a boost

Slew of machinery inducted for scientific disposal of waste

Mysuru district in-charge Minister S.T.Somashekar and Chamundeshwari MLA G.T.Deve Gowda flagging off the new vehicles inducted for solid waste management in Hootagalli CMC on the outskirts of Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A slew of machinery and equipment was inducted by the newly constituted Hootagalli Municipal Council to shore up solid waste management system on Wednesday.

Though Hootagalli was upgraded as a CMC almost 2 years ago and is considered to be part of the Mysuru urban conurbation, it is outside the administrative limits of the Mysuru City Corporation. Hence solid waste management was non-existent and the outskirts of Mysuru had begun to emerge as an eyesore with the city presenting a picture of island of planned development surrounded by chaotic growth.

But the State Government upgraded Hootagalli from a GP to CMC in a bid to ensure planned development besides ensuring better amenities to the local communities. Emphasis was on shoring up SWM and hence the authorities inducted 10 auto-tippers for door-to-door collection of waste, 2 vehicles for transportation of segregated wastes, a skimming-cum-jetting machine to clean the toilet pits and clean the UGD network and manholes, a de-silting machine to clear the clogging of UGD and the chambers, a machinery to clean the open and vacant sites, roadside drains etc.

The deployment of the additional machinery is expected to give a boost to SWM in the areas coming under CMC limits which were earlier being administered by the local gram panchayat. The residents have to segregate the waste at source.

The authorities said the GPs lacked funds and SWM took a back seat. The Hootagalli CMC incorporates the industrial area of Belavadi, Koorgalli, Hebbal, Hinkal and Hootagalli and together they produce about 10 tonnes to 12 tonnes of waste daily. The authorities have identified 2.7 acres of land in the CMC limits for scientific disposal of waste and the induction of additional machinery was a step in that direction.

The CMC has also received ₹30 crore for infrastructure development under CM’s Amrith Nagarothana Project. A DPR for civic amenities including drinking water, streetlights, UGD, pedestrian paths, burial grounds and crematorium development will also be taken up at a cost of ₹40 crore, the authorities added. The arrears due to the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) to the tune of ₹6.90 crore pending since 3 years, has also been cleared

The district in-charge Minister S.T.Somashekar and Chamundeshwari MLA G.T.Deve Gowda flagged off the vehicles to mark their induction.