Was hounded by my detractors, but I stood firm: Sumalatha

March 10, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

Mandya MP Sumalatha on Friday said no party could question her commitment to Mandya and the development works she had taken up for the district despite facing umpteen hurdles and having no political backing.

Hitting back at her critics who questioned her achievements in the last four years, she said: “I had an aim of fulfilling my husband’s vision. I could have become an MLC or got other posts easily, but I took up the challenge (to fight elections). I won a tough battle and knew the hurdles I would face thereafter. I did all this for the people of Mandya who believed in my husband and who stood by me when the entire government fought against me (in the election),” she said.

Addressing a press conference at her residence in Mandya where she announced her decision to support the BJP, Ms. Sumalatha spoke about the difficulties she encountered from her political opponents (Janata Dal-Secular), and how she was hounded by them as she had drubbed the party candidate.

“My detractors harassed me, giving scant respect to a woman and an MP, wherever I went in Mandya. I stood behind farmers and raised the issue of illegal quarrying that posed a threat to Krishnaraja Sagar dam. I was abused, and a couple of failed attempts to attack me were made at Pandavapura and Srirangapatna. Yet, I stood my ground and refused to budge,” the MP explained.

Questioning the Mandya MLAs’ (who belong to the JD-S) contribution for the development of the district, she asked: “When an Independent MP can bring in development, what prevented them from developing the district being in power (during the coalition government when H.D. Kumaraswamy was Chief Minister).”

People backed her since she raised serious issues such as illegal mining that posed a threat to KRS dam, which is a lifeline for Mandya. “Imagine the future of Mandya without the KRS dam.”

“A party (JD-S) says Mandya is its stronghold. How has that party protected and developed the district which it calls its bastion?” she asked.

Ms. Sumalatha said she played a key role in the reopening of Pandavapura Sugar Factory and the Mysore Sugar Factory. “I don’t want to claim credit. But I had to tell what I did as an MP since some people were spreading falsehoods about my achievements. I realised the wish of my husband, who was a Housing Minister, to allocate 632 houses in Mandya. I have a list of development works I did and people can see it. I’m working hard for Mandya.”

Claiming that she raised many key issues in Parliament, Ms. Sumalatha urged the people of Mandya to elect their representatives responsibly. She told them to choose those who could respond to their problems. “The elections are here and so take a wise decision. Do not succumb to anything,” she advised.

“I would rather leave politics but not give up my self-respect ( swabhimana). I will never forsake Mandya,” she said when asked about rumours that she may move to Bengaluru and contest the next elections from there.