Warning issued to those distributing food without permit

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa has issued a stern warning against distribution of food packages without obtaining permission from the competent authorities and in violation of norms.

In a release, Ms. Deepa said that she had received complaints about some individuals and organisations distributing food packages on their own in different places of the district. It has also come to the administration’s notice that they have not obtained the required permission and were not following norms, including social distancing, while distributing food packages.

Moreover, it has also been learnt that those distributing food packages move in groups and that a large number of people gather while food packages are being distributed. This would defeat the very purpose of imposing a lockdown and also result in law and order problems.

As the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr.PC are in force, a gathering of more than five persons would be in violation of the norms pertaining to the lockdown and prohibitory orders and invites action, she said.

Ms. Deepa has instructed the officials of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC), other local bodies and all tahsildars to check such incidents in their respective jurisdictions. The district administration wants such organisations and individuals to cooperate with the administrative machinery during such times of crisis. Violation of norms may adversely affect the health of the people.

Therefore, it is necessary to streamline such activities, she said and added that before issuing permission for food distribution, the Health Department officials should ensure that hygiene is maintained at all levels of food preparation and check the personal health condition of those involved in cooking, packaging and distributing food.

She has also said that those who have obtained permission for food distribution should limit their activities to their respective areas. Their vehicles would be seized if the conditions are violated and legal action would be initiated against offenders, Ms. Deepa said.