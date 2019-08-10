Warning downstream Hemavati reservoir as water gushes out

The inflow into Hemavati reservoir near Gorur in Hassan taluk has been on the rise, forcing authorities to open the crest gates to release water. The gates were opened on Thursday night and the authorities increased the outflow gradually to the rate of 60,000 cusecs, as the inflow crossed the rate of 1,00,300 cusecs. The reservoir had not seen such a high inflow in recent years.

Following continuous heavy rain in the catchment area spread over Alur and Sakleshpur taluks of Hassan and Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru, the water level in the reservoir has been on the rise. Within the last 24 hours, the water level in the reservoir increased by more than seven feet. According to officials of the Hemavati Project, the water level would reach the maximum level by Saturday morning if the inflow remains the same. The dam has the storage capacity of 37.1 tmcft.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner Akram Pasha has issued warning to people in the downstream to move to safer place as the crest gates have been opened. The outflow could be increased any time, considering the increase in the inflow, he said.

The old Holy Rosary Church, which is in a dilapidated condition, at Shettihalli is submerged in the backwaters of the reservoir. Vast extent of agricultural fields are inundated in parts of Shankaranahalli, Golenahalli, Shettihalli, Doranahalli, Kattaya, and nearby areas. The growers of maize, paddy, and ginger have no hopes of getting any yield this time.

On learning about water being released from the crest gates, hundreds visited the reservoir and took pictures of the spectacle, while some clicked selfies with water flow in the background. Police were deployed to control the crowd. The administration has appealed to people not to plan trips to rain-hit areas till the situation returns to normality.