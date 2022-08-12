Warning about rising Malaprabha waters

Special Correspondent Belagavi
August 12, 2022 20:24 IST

Officials issued advisories to fishermen and farmers not to venture into the Malaprabha as the water level in the river has been increasing after heavy rain in Khanapur and surrounding areas in Belagavi district on Friday.

Inflow to the Renuka Sagar dam on the Malaprabha rose to the rate of 20,000 cusecs on Friday. Officials estimate that the dam may be filled in two days. They have increased the outflow rate to 5,000 cusecs. Four crest gates were opened to let out water. This water is estimated to take a week to reach Almatti dam.

Vivek Mudigoudar, engineer in charge of the dam, said the outflow was being increased after sounding sirens. Regular messages are being relayed on the radio, he said.

