Warn Ministers laying claim for CM’s post, Karnataka Congress leaders ask Kharge, Rahul

Updated - September 10, 2024 10:27 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Amid Chief Minister Siddaramaiah facing a legal battle in the High Court of Karnataka in the alleged MUDA scam and several senior Ministers and legislators aspiring the chief ministerial post sensing potential change of leadership, a dozen State Congress leaders have urged AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to warn senior leaders and Ministers not to issue damaging statements in the interest of the Congress and the State.

The signatories

Leaders including V.S. Ugrappa, B.L. Shankar, V.R. Sudarshan, H.M. Revanna, B.N. Chandrappa, L. Hanumanthaiah, Prakash Rathod, P.R. Ramesh, and C.S. Dwarakanath in a letter to the two central leaders on Tuesday said that “more than six leaders, including senior Ministers, are issuing statements claiming the post of Chief Minister instead of fighting against the BJP and the JD(S). Due to this many of our leaders and workers are getting demoralised and losing their hope in the government and the party”.

They said, “... people of Karnataka are slowly losing their faith and confidence in our party and government, because of infighting and reckless statements of our leaders”.

Administration hampered

Former MLCs and former MPs said, “The State government’s administration too has been hampered to a great extent.” They appealed to Mr. Kharge and Mr. Gandhi to issue a statement warning leaders not to issue statements that damage the image of the party and the government in the State.

On Monday, MLCs Dinesh Gooli Gowda and Manjunath Bhandary, who are considered loyalists of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, sought disciplinary action against Ministers for speaking out in public.

Published - September 10, 2024 10:26 pm IST

