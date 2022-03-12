Warm response to ‘’Yoga Stops Traffick’’ event 

March 12, 2022 17:06 IST

Scores of yoga practitioners hit the mat to send a message against child and girl trafficking and create public awareness of the issue, in the city on Saturday.

This was the 11 th edition of ‘’Yoga Stops Traffick’’ organised by Odanadi Seva Samsthe, an organisation crusading against trafficking since years and has developed a strong international network for the cause.

Advertising

Advertising

The participants assembled in front of Kote Anjaneyaswami temple near palace north gate and rolled out their yoga mats and performed various asanas to kickstart the event which was held in 170 cities across the world, according to the organisers.

.Stanley and Parashuram of Odanadi said apart from sending a message against trafficking and exploitation of girls, the event is also an effort to help popularise healthy living through regular performance of yoga.

The Yoga Stops Traffick was inaugurated by Indira, retired professor from the University of Mysore, and she said though the issue was grave, society had not taken it seriously and hence the work of Odanadi to prevent trafficking and create public awareness of the prevailing scourge, was highly appreciable.

She said the number of participants in the event provided a ray of hope for carrying forward the struggle against trafficking.

H.V. Rajeev, Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) said Odanadi and their founders had plunged into the cause unmindful of the dangers involved and the enormity of the task and their commitment was commendable.

According to Mr. Stanley and Mr. Pararashuram, the struggle was not only against trafficking but also to promote gender equality.