Warehouse for EVMs inaugurated in Hassan

November 16, 2022 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Hassan:

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana inaugurated a warehouse constructed for Electronic Voting Machines on the campus of Government Engineering College in Hassan on Wednesday. The structure that has come up on one acre of land has been constructed at a cost of ₹2 crores.

Ms. Archana, speaking to presspersons after inaugurating the building, said the Election Commission had ordered the construction of a warehouse in each district. The newly manufactured EVMs, being supplied from Hyderabad, would reach the centre within a couple of days.

“We will keep the EVMs here and do the first level checking before taking them to other places for voting purposes. Once the EVMs are stored here, the place will be under the constant supervision of the police. We will use the EVMs for elections in the district. Later, the EVMs could be sent to other States whenever elections are held there, following the instructions from the Election Commission”, she said.

The district administration chose the engineering college campus for the warehouse as it was a secure place.

Additional DC Kavita Rajaram, Assistant Commissioner B.A. Jagadish and others were present.

