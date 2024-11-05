GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ward helper of Jayadeva Hospital caught recording video of female colleague in washroom

Published - November 05, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Jayadeva Hospital management terminated the service of a 21-year-old ward helper who was allegedly caught red-handed recording videos of a female colleague while she was using the washroom on October 31 .

The accused, Yellalinga, from Kalaburagi, was on contract from an agency for the last five months and assigned to wheel patients to wards and help staff.

The incident came to light when a 35-year-old woman working as a helper went to the washroom in the basement and found a mobilephone on the wall facing her. She picked up the phone and found that it was on recording mode and had recorded a video of her. She raised an alarm and Yellalinga came asking her to return the phone.

Enraged, the victim raised a complaint with the management before filing a complaint with the police. The police arrested Yellalinga charging him under section 77 (Act of watching or capturing images of a woman during private acts). He was produced before the court and released on bail later, the police said.

A probe revealed that it was his first such offence and he tried to escape stating that he had used the women’s washroom out of urgency and left the mobile phone in a hurry, a police officer said.

Published - November 05, 2024 09:07 pm IST

