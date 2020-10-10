War room looking for volunteers

MYSURU

10 October 2020

MCC says the rise in COVID-19 cases has necessitated additional staff

The COVID-19 War Room in operation in Mysuru to contain the infection in a ‘combat mode’ is in immediate need of volunteers to assist the pandemic situation.

The war room was established at the Town Hall to assist those testing positive. The number of persons testing positive has gone up with the ramping up of testing.

The Mysuru City Corporation and the Department of Health and Family Welfare have jointly operated the war room for the past four months.

After an upsurge in cases and also deaths by COVID-19, the district administration, the MCC and the Health Department have evolved an action plan to contain the pandemic. As a part of it, 22 testing centers had been set up across the city.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said those testing positive at the centers would be given assistance, including shifting cases that require hospitalization. The staff at the war room will make arrangements so that they do not face any inconvenience and get proper guidance.

As the war room is in need of more staff to coordinate and assist in triaging of infected persons and COVID-19 management, the MCC has planned to rope in volunteers. Those wishing to work as volunteers can call the MCC control room on 0821-2418800, 0821-2440890, 0821-2418816, 9449841196, or the MCC Environment Officer on 8105739384.