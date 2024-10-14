War of words continues over Congress govt. decision to withdraw Hubballi rioting case

The war of words between the ruling and Opposition party leaders over the State government’s decision to withdraw cases against those involved in the 2022 rioting in Old Hubballi continued on Monday with leaders of both the BJP and the Congress trading charges against each other.

Both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who visited Hubballi-Dharwad on Sunday, defended the Cabinet decision on withdrawing the rioting cases saying that during the BJP regime these cases were filed for political reasons, while Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi and others of the BJP termed it as appeasement politics at the cost of the security of the country.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad and BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakai and others staged a protest in Hubballi after their attempt to meet the Chief Minister on Sunday failed. The protesting members then courted arrest.

On Monday, it was the turn of chairman of Karnataka Slum Development Board Prasad Abbayya to defend the government’s decision, while BJP MP Jagadish Shettar criticised the Congress-led government on the issue.

Condemning the government decision in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Shettar said that the Congress is ready to indulge in all illegal activities for the sake of minority appeasement.

Congress blamed for terror

He said that it was during the Congress regime that terrorism mushroomed and terror outfits spread their tentacles. In a way, the Congress is responsible for the growth and spread of terrorism in the country, he added.

However, after the BJP came to power at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several measures to curb terrorists, he said.

Diverting attention

On Chief Minister Siddaramaiah terming Union Minister Pralhad Joshi a terrorist, he said that the real terrorists are somewhere else. But he failed to understand why Mr. Siddaramaiah has stooped so low. He said that the decision to withdraw the rioting cases is an attempt to divert the attention of the people from the MUDA and Valmiki criminal cases.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Abbayya said that he will welcome the Cabinet decision on withdrawing 43 cases, including the Old Hubballi case. Due to politically motivated decision during the previous BJP regime, injustice was meted out to several people and so, after careful consideration and elaborate discussion, the Cabinet decided to withdraw these cases, he said.

Refuting that the Congress is doing appeasement politics, he said that of the 43 cases to be withdrawn, several are similar to the Old Hubballi case. However, the BJP leaders are not speaking on those cases but are only raising the Old Hubballi case because those arrested belong to the Muslim community, he said.

Mr. Abbayya said that he is not saying that all those listed in the case were innocent. Those who committed the offence should be punished. However, the BJP targeting a whole community is not right, he said.

To move court

Meanwhile, Divisional Secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishat and advocate Sanjeev Badaskar has said that they will question the decision of the government on withdrawal of cases in a court of law.

He told presspersons in Hubballi on Monday that they have initiated preparations for questioning in court the government’s decision.

