War of words between Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy continues

The war of words between the State's two former Chief Ministers, who are at loggerheads after the Janata Dal (Secular) fielded minority candidates in Hangal and Sindhagi, continued on October 17 with Mr. Siddaramaiah making a cryptic tweet at allegations thrown at him by H.D. Kumaraswamy.

"Hindus called Mahatma Gandhi as anti Hindu, Dalits called him anti Dalit and Muslims called him anti Muslims. When critics did not spare the Mahatma, will they spare a lesser mortal like me? Sab Ko Sanmathi De Bhagavan [God bestow wisdom to all]," he tweeted on October 17.

Mr. Siddaramaiah's response came after Mr. Kumaraswamy on October 16 launched an attack on the former, calling him 'anti Muslim' and accused him of conducting 'political genocide' of Muslim leaders in Congress. The JD (S) leader had not taken Mr. Siddaramaiah's name while attacking.

In the recent days, the Leader of Opposition has come under continuous attack from Mr. Kumaraswamy, and the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had also attacked him for his statement that the Government had handed over the law and order to RSS and was establishing jungle raj.

Meanwhile, Mr. Siddaramaiah, who had refused to react to the accusations of Mr. Kumaraswamy on October 16, told reporters in Hubballi that he had decided not to react. "Mr. Kumaraswamy is a hit and run person. He always peddles lies. I have decided not to react to his allegations. The minority leaders will tell whether I have committed fraud on minority leaders or not. I will not speak."

Further, he said that the Congress office had invited all leaders to take part in the by election campaign. "No one has asked C.M. Ibrahim not to come. He may come in the future."