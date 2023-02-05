War of words between JD(S) and BJP

February 05, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) on Sunday were involved in a verbal altercation after JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said that Union Law and Parliamentary Minister Pralhad Joshi belonged to a sect that killed Mahatma Gandhi.

Responding to an earlier statement by Mr. Joshi, who had suggested that the JD(S) Pancharatna Yatra should be renamed as ‘Navagraha Yatra’, the former Chief Minister said: “The sangh parivar has decided to make Mr. Joshi the Chief Minister. Mr. Joshi is not among those old time Brahmins, but belongs to those who divided Sringeri Mutt. He belongs to Maratha Peshwa community and among those who killed Gandhi. The other section of Brahmins belonging to Old Mysore region are those seeking good for all.” Mr. Kumaraswamy said that he belongs to those who divide the nation and kill those who have contributed to nation’s development.

In response, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in Delhi that such statements were outdated and should speak about developments. “Individual and caste-based issues should not be referred to,” he said.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok condemned the statement of Mr. Kumaraswamy, and pointed out at the sacrifices of Brahmins in freedom movement. “It is not right for the former Chief Minister to speak ill of any community and should apologise immediately. His statement shows that he is dejected that his party will not do well in the election.”

BJP spokesperson and MLC N. Ravi Kumar said that Mr. Kumaraswamy should rise above caste consideration, and pointed out that Brahmins leaders, including Savarkar, Ranade, Gopalakrishna Gokhale and Bal Gangadhar Tilak were in the forefront of freedom struggle. “Mr. Joshi suggested that the rathyatra should be named as Navagraha yatra because there are nine politicians in H.D. Deve Gowda family, and the statement was appropriate,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.