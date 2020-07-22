War hero dies

Rangappa Kavadimatti

HUBBALLI

22 July 2020 23:43 IST

Ex-serviceman Rangappa Kavadimatti (76) who had fought for India in both the wars against Pakistan (1965 and 1971) died of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Rangappa Kavadimatti, a native of Hangaragi village in Badami taluk of Bagalkot district, had settled down in Hubballi, and now, both his sons are in the Army. During the Kargil war, Rangappa Kavadimatti had sought the Army to give him a chance to go to the front.

