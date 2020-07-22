Karnataka

War hero dies

Rangappa Kavadimatti

Rangappa Kavadimatti  

Ex-serviceman Rangappa Kavadimatti (76) who had fought for India in both the wars against Pakistan (1965 and 1971) died of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Rangappa Kavadimatti, a native of Hangaragi village in Badami taluk of Bagalkot district, had settled down in Hubballi, and now, both his sons are in the Army. During the Kargil war, Rangappa Kavadimatti had sought the Army to give him a chance to go to the front.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2020 11:44:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/war-hero-dies/article32166339.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY