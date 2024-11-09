Waqf row: Revenue dept. asks officials to stop mutation process

Amid continued protests by the BJP opposing the alleged classification of agricultural land as waqf board properties in land records in some districts, the Revenue Department on Saturday issued an order directing officials to stop any mutation process initiated in RTCs (Records of Rights, Tenancy and Crops) related to lands being tilled by farmers. It also said that any notices issued to farmers should be withdrawn immediately, and no action should be initiated against farmers.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had on November 2 announced that the government would withdraw notices served to farmers. The order also said that action would be taken against an official who had sent a reminder notice on November 7 despite instructions from the Chief Minister.