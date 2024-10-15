Waqf row: Muslim leaders from Vijayapura threaten to ‘expose’ BJP leader B.P.Yatnal

Some Muslim community leaders from Vijayapura have threatened to expose Basanagouda Patil Yatnal if he does not stop his ‘anti-Muslim’ statements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Yatnal has called for a protest rally in Vijayapura on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) and a Waqf Hatao, Desh Bachao rally in the city on November 6.

Advocate S.S. Quadri and others told reporters in Vijayapura on Monday that they would release a Compact Disc containing a video that would expose the real character of the BJP MLA, if he continued his anti- Muslim statements. The MLA has been making, false, baseless and insulting remarks against the community. He is creating disharmony and provoking non violence tendencies in the society. He should stop his anti Muslim statements or face public scrutiny, Mr. Quadri said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that if the MLA did not withdraw his call for the anti Waqf rally, then, the CD would be released on November 6.

Abdul Razak Horti, former member of the city municipal corporation, said that this was not an attempt at blackmail, but an effort to remind Mr Yatnal that he needs to speak and act cautiously.

He asked media persons to question Mr Yatnal as to why he went to court to block broadcast of some material. However, Mr. Horti refused to answer a question as to why religious leader Maulana Syed Tanveer Peera Hashm i of Vijayapura had brought a similar restraining order. ``The religious leader has to answer such questions,’‘ Mr.Horti said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.