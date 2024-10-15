ADVERTISEMENT

Waqf row: Muslim leaders from Vijayapura threaten to ‘expose’ BJP leader B.P.Yatnal

Published - October 15, 2024 09:39 am IST - Belagavi

BJP MLA has called for a Waqf Hatao, Desh Bachao rally

The Hindu Bureau

Some Muslim community leaders from Vijayapura have threatened to expose Basanagouda Patil Yatnal if he does not stop his ‘anti-Muslim’ statements.

Mr. Yatnal has called for a protest rally in Vijayapura on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) and a Waqf Hatao, Desh Bachao rally in the city on November 6.

Advocate S.S. Quadri and others told reporters in Vijayapura on Monday that they would release a Compact Disc containing a video that would expose the real character of the BJP MLA, if he continued his anti- Muslim statements. The MLA has been making, false, baseless and insulting remarks against the community. He is creating disharmony and provoking non violence tendencies in the society. He should stop his anti Muslim statements or face public scrutiny, Mr. Quadri said.

He said that if the MLA did not withdraw his call for the anti Waqf rally, then, the CD would be released on November 6.

Abdul Razak Horti, former member of the city municipal corporation, said that this was not an attempt at blackmail, but an effort to remind Mr Yatnal that he needs to speak and act cautiously.

He asked media persons to question Mr Yatnal as to why he went to court to block broadcast of some material. However, Mr. Horti refused to answer a question as to why religious leader Maulana Syed Tanveer Peera Hashm i of Vijayapura had brought a similar restraining order. ``The religious leader has to answer such questions,’‘ Mr.Horti said.

