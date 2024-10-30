GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Waqf row: BJP to stage protest on November 4; Tejasvi Surya petitions JPC on issue

Published - October 30, 2024 08:49 pm IST - BENGALURU

Upping the ante on the row over notices being allegedly served to farmers by the Waqf board alleging encroachment, the Opposition BJP has announced a State-wide protest on November 4 demanding halting of the process and sacking of Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan from the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday petitioned the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Wakf Board (Amendment) Bill, seeking its intervention in the matter.

The BJP protest would be staged in front of the offices of Deputy Commissioners of all the districts and tahsildars of all the taluks along with affected farmers, according to BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra.

“A large number of farmers from different districts of the State are in a state of shock as their RTCs have now found a mention ‘Waqf property, transaction is banned’. We are staging protests along with the affected farmers,” Mr. Vijayendra said in a release.

Accusing Mr. Khan of bringing pressure on the Deputy Commissioners to act, stating that it is being done at the behest of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he demanded that the Minister should be sacked.

He said farmers from various districts, including Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Bidar, and Shivamogga, were anguished over the alleged moves by the Waqf board to confiscate their property.

JPC’s intervention sought

In another development, Mr. Surya has written to Jagadambika Pal, chairperson of Joint Parliamentary Committee on Wakf Board (Amendment) Bill, to allow a delegation of affected farmers from Vijayapura to depose before the JPC as witnesses so that it would get insights into the impact of proposed amendments on farmers. He also appealed to the JPC to visit the trouble-hit areas to hold a public hearing.

In the letter, Mr. Surya alleged that farmers are being issued notices seeking eviction of their lands by the Waqf board though they have been cultivating it for over a century and have all the relevant documents to prove their ownership. The Waqf board that has been seeking their eviction had not produced any documents to prove its claims that the land belonged to it, he alleged.

“In just one village in Vijayapura district of Karnataka, the board is trying to claim ownership on nearly 1,500 acres of land,” he claimed.

