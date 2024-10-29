Waqf row: BJP team begins visit; DC says notices will be withdrawn

Even as the fact-finding team of BJP leaders visited some villages in Vijayapura district to meet farmers who complained of receiving notices from the waqf board seeking to reclaim their lands, the district authorities said on Tuesday that 124 notices issued to around 400 farmers in some villages would be withdrawn.

The issue was first raised earlier this month after some farmers from Honavad village in Vijayapura district met Tejaswi Surya, MP, in Bengaluru. He claimed that notices were issued to reclaim 1,500 acres of land by the waqf board in Honavad village alone. However, M.B. Patil, district in-charge Minister, and subsequently other Ministers too, have since denied it and said that 124 notices were given to around 400 farmers across the district, but none in Honavad.

Visit to Padaganur

Govind Karjol, MP, who heads the BJP fact-finding team, interacted with farmers in Padaganur village and told reporters that in that particular village as many as 10 farmers were given notices. Mr. Karjol said that farmers had told him that the waqf board was claiming 50 acres of land in survey number 120 of Padaganur.

On government’s decision to withdraw notices, Mr. Karjol asked: “Why did they issue the notices in the first place? This means that the government wants to take away land.”

Mr. Karjol and other leaders held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner T. Bhoobalan and sought reasons for issuing the notices. He also said that mutation of properties under survey number 41 in Indi and three other places in the district, where the claim of the waqf board was added under column 11, would be reverted in two days.

Meanwhile, some farmers held a protest before the Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding immediate withdrawal of notices and revocation of mutations of farm lands in favour of the waqf board. They submitted a memorandum to Mr. Bhoobalan.

Yatnal stays away

Ramesh Jigajinagi, Vijayapura MP, and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, MLA, had initially boycotted the fact-finding team as their names were not included in the first list. Even though the BJP later amended the list, the two leaders did not join the team on Tuesday.