Waqf notices were issued even when BJP was in power, says Minister

Taking a dig at the BJP over its agitation on the Waqf issue in the State, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil has said that even when the saffron party was in power, notices were issued in favour of Waqf Board and mutation entries were made.

Addressing presspersons in Vijayapura on Friday, Mr. Patil sought to know why the BJP had not resorted to any kind of agitation from 1974 onwards and why it did not fight against the gazette notification when it was in power.

Mr. Patil pointed out that in the 2014 election manifesto, the BJP gave an assurance in favour of Waqf Board and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje posed a question in favour of Waqf Board in Parliament. And, now, they are agitating on the issue, he quipped.

The Minister also took a dig at BJP leaders and said that both BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra and the former Central Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal are fighting to take credit for the Waqf agitation.

To a query, Mr. Patil said that the Congress is confident of winning the elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand and also in the State in the bypolls.

On the indictment in the U.S. of businessman Gautam Adani, he said that legal action will be taken against those committing an offence.

