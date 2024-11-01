GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Waqf land row: Karnataka village returning to normalcy after stone-pelting incident

Miscreants pelted stones on houses belonging to minority community leaders in Kadakol village in Haveri district, for fear of losing their farmlands to Waqf Board following a rumour

Published - November 01, 2024 01:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Additional police personnel deployed at Kadkol village in Savanur taluk of Haveri district, where violence broke out over a rumour around Waqf property on October 30, 2024.

Additional police personnel deployed at Kadkol village in Savanur taluk of Haveri district, where violence broke out over a rumour around Waqf property on October 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Situation in Kadakol village in Haveri district, where tension prevailed after stones were pelted on houses belonging to minority community for fear of losing their farmlands to Waqf Board on Wednesday (October 30, 202) night, is returning to normalcy with all those detained being released.

According to the police, the situation was tense on October 31, 2024 following the incident but tempers have cooled down now after the truce following a peace meeting on Thursday evening. However, as a precautionary measure, additional police personnel have been deployed in the village located in Savanur taluk.

Vijayapura Waqf land row: How an error in documentation set off a controversy in Karnataka | Explained

On October 30 night, miscreants allegedly pelted stones and tried to ransack a few houses belonging to minority community leaders in the village.

According to the police, a rumour that properties around the village temple had been listed as Waqf properties and would soon be acquired was the reason for the incident. A discussion on the issue the same day, turned into a heated exchange of words leading to manhandling and violence, sources said. Fiver persons who sustained minor injuries are recuperating.

According to Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar, as none came forward to file a complaint, they had filed a suo motu case and detained 32 persons for questioning. They were, however, released on October 31 evening. The police later held a peace meeting in the village and resolved the issue through mediation.

Miscommunication led to violence

Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Vijaymahanthesh Danammavar has clarified that there are only three Waqf properties in the village. He told The Hindu that the situation is peaceful in the village and said that no notices were issued to farmers in the village.

The Waqf property issue, however, was communicated through the village panchayat. While the elders of the village had come to meet district authorities on the issue, the untoward incident happened in their absence in the village following miscommunication, he said. He clarified that no land was being confiscated and the same was communicated to elders.

Meanwhile, Minister for Housing, Waqf and Minority Welfare B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan has accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to mislead farmers in the State misusing the name of Waqf Board. He has appealed to the farmers not to panic as their properties will not be confiscated. Former chief minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai has demanded withdrawal of Waqf notices issued to farmers.

