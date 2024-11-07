ADVERTISEMENT

Waqf land issue: BJP stages protest in Srirangapatna

Published - November 07, 2024 09:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP staged a demonstration in Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya on Thursday in protest over the alleged designation of a land on which there was a temple, as belonging to waqf board.

ADVERTISEMENT

The property in question is Chikkamma Devasthana in Mahadevapura village. The BJP also alleged that a plot on which there was a government school in Chandagalu village has been designated as belonging to waqf board.

 The BJP supporters were led by Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok, Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and others who said that the government should withdraw its decision to transfer the land belonging to farmers and the citizens to the waqf board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ashok dared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to abrogate Waqf Board and said if the Muzrai temples are government property then there was no reason why the same law cannot apply to waqf properties.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It is not enough for the government to cancel the notifications transferring land belonging to farmers, temples and schools, to waqf board but Mr. Siddaramaiah should abolish the board itself,” said Mr. Ashok. He lashed out at the Congress and alleged that many leaders of that party have embezzled waqf property.

Mr. Yaduveer said public should write and petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through various means including email seeking an amendment to the law governing the waqf boards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US