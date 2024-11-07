Waqf land issue: BJP stages protest in Srirangapatna

BJP staged a demonstration in Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya on Thursday in protest over the alleged designation of a land on which there was a temple, as belonging to waqf board.

The property in question is Chikkamma Devasthana in Mahadevapura village. The BJP also alleged that a plot on which there was a government school in Chandagalu village has been designated as belonging to waqf board.

The BJP supporters were led by Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok, Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and others who said that the government should withdraw its decision to transfer the land belonging to farmers and the citizens to the waqf board.

Mr. Ashok dared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to abrogate Waqf Board and said if the Muzrai temples are government property then there was no reason why the same law cannot apply to waqf properties.

“It is not enough for the government to cancel the notifications transferring land belonging to farmers, temples and schools, to waqf board but Mr. Siddaramaiah should abolish the board itself,” said Mr. Ashok. He lashed out at the Congress and alleged that many leaders of that party have embezzled waqf property.

Mr. Yaduveer said public should write and petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through various means including email seeking an amendment to the law governing the waqf boards.