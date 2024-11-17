 />
Waqf issue: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi against idea of multiple protests by different groups of BJP leaders

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi denies allegations by Karnataka CM Siddharamaiah that the BJP was attempting horse trading to come to power

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. File

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has spoke against the idea of organising multiple protests by various Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders against the same issue.

“It is not a good idea that some BJP leaders are in disagreement with the module of protest preferred by the State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra and the team he chose. It sends a bad message,’‘ he told reporters in Hubballi on Sunday (November 17, 2024). He was responding to statements by leaders such as Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi that they would form a separate team to fight the waqf issue and would not join the teams formed by Mr. Vijayendra.

“We need to fight against the ruling Congress and its minority appeasement policies. I appeal to leaders including Basanagouda Patil Yatnal to drop plans of organising a protest against the Waqf issue. I will speak to them to plan a single united protest against the issue. The Congress government is anti-Hindu. All of us need to fight against it unitedly,’‘ he said.

He denied allegations by CM Siddharamaiah that the BJP was attempting horse trading to come to power.

“Mr. Siddharamaiah should realise the importance of his position and make responsible statements. He should not make sensational statements just for politics. What does he mean by alleging that the BJP was trying to purchase Congress MLAs? Are they sheep, goat or donkeys to be bought and sold? Has any Congress MLA made this allegation that someone from the BJP approached him?,” Mr. Joshi said.

“Does the CM have any sense when he says the BJP is willing to spend ₹50 crore to buy 50 MLAs? Does he realise that it comes to around ₹2,500 crore? Has anyone named any agent who offered ₹50 crore to buy a MLA? Such allegations are crazy and baseless,” Mr Joshi said.

Published - November 17, 2024 02:21 pm IST

