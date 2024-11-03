Waqf issue: Is the JD(S) ambivalence guided by electoral compulsions of Channapatna?

Even though the BJP is looking forward to making political capital out of the Waqf issue gripping Karnataka in the run-up to the November 13 byelections to three Assembly constituencies, its alliance partner Janata Dal (Secular) does not appear to be on the same page with it.

Notwithstanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s direction to the officials on November 2 to withdraw the notices issued to farmers by the Waqf Board alleging encroachment, the BJP appears set for a State-wide agitation on November 4, accusing the Congress of “appeasing” minorities through the Waqf Board at the cost of farmers.

Why in public view

JD (S) leader and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy is of the opinion that the Waqf issue has been brought up to divert public attention from from the “scams” relating to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation.

Though he blamed the ruling Congress of bringing the Waqf issue to the forefront, the JD (S) leader warned against stoking fire in the “sensitive” and “divisive” matter for the sake of politics.

Even though Mr Kumaraswamy has been adopting a relatively more accommodating approach towards the minorities compared to the BJP after the two parties forged an alliance before the last Lok Sabha elections, the JD (S) leader’s ambivalence on Waqf issue assumes significance in the light of the Muslim vote in Channapatna Assembly constituency from where his son Nikhil is in the fray against Congress party’s C P Yogeshwar in the by-polls.

With its support base of the JD (S) among the Muslims in the State gravitating towards the Congress after the party aligned with the BJP, Mr Kumaraswamy is keen to retain the backing of the community, which appears crucial in the ‘prestige battle’ that the by-polls to Channapatna assembly constituency has turned out to be.

Not only does the Union Minister want the JD (S) to retain the constituency, which he won in 2023 Assembly polls, he is equally keen to see his son wipe off the electoral losses he suffered in Mandya in 2019 Lok Sabha polls and Ramanagaram in 2023 Assembly elections by scripting his maiden electoral triumph.

Meeting with leaders

Mr Kumaraswamy, who is campaigning for his son, even met leaders of the Muslim community in Channapatna, hoping to secure their support in the elections.

Even in the aftermath of the communal trouble that rocked Nagamangala in Mandya during the Ganesha festival, Mr Kumaraswamy had attacked the ruling Congress and the failure of police security for the outbreak of violence while questioning the need for allowing processionists to dance in front of a mosque for ten minutes. Also, while handing out compensation from his personal finances to victims of communal violence in Nagamangala, the Union Minister had included both Hindus and Muslims.

