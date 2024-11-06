Waqf issue: Congress govt. engaged in appeasing a particular community, alleges Raghavendra

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka was engaged in appeasing a particular community by allowing the Waqf Board to take over properties belonging to farmers and religious institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday, Mr. Raghavendra said the State government that failed to grant land to those who lost their lands for various projects was showing interest in taking over the properties of poor people as Waqf. The government had instructed officers to make chances in land records with respect to many properties as Waqf properties. Such a move could lead to unrest among communities.

The Union government’s proposal to amend the Waqf Act had left the Opposition parties worried. Their representatives had skipped meetings of the joint parliament committee. “The BJP will continue to fight against the Waqf Board’s attempt to take over properties. The State government should stop issuing notices and making changes in documents,” he stated.

Further, he alleged that the State government was engaged in large-scale corruption in the Excise Department. The liquor sellers had complained to the Governor about the role of money in the officers’ postings. Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapura and his family members were allegedly making money through transfers, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.