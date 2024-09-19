Waqf Board to construct compound walls to protect its property in State

To protect the Waqf property in the State, the Karnataka State Waqf Board has decided to identify them and construct compound walls around them, Minister for Housing, Waqf and Minority Welfare B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Waqf Adalat of Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts here on Wednesday.

Of the total 1.08 lakh acres of Waqf property in the State, nearly 85,000 acres have been encroached upon. There are 21,440 acres of Waqf property in Kalaburagi district, of which nearly 3,610 acres have been encroached upon and in Yadgir district, around 123 acres of Waqf land is under encroachment, out of a total 6,194 acres.

Mr. Khan said that Waqf Adalat has been organized in Kalaburagi to identify the encroached waqf property and protect them. He appealed to the people to come forward to protect Waqf property.

In the last two weeks, 368 applications have been received in Kalaburagi, 100 of them regarding encroachment complaints, 55 seeking land for graveyard and 213 applications concerning various other issues.

Similarly, 82 applications have been received in Yadgir district, of which 38 are related to encroachment and 33 applications for graveyard land.

He said that the Waqf Board has planned to provide housing facilities to poor Muslim families in every taluk across the State and also provide houses on rent to maulvis and imams. The board has also initiated several projects, including providing freezers for each taluk and ambulances for each district.

The Minister said that the Cabinet meeting held in Kalaburagi has also approved establishing pre-university colleges in 15 districts, including Kalaburagi, Bidar, Koppal and Vijayanagar, at a cost of ₹47.76 crore by the Waqf Board. And, this will benefit minority girl students in pursuing higher education.

The Haj Bhavan in Bengaluru is utilised only during one month of the Haj season, while it is converted into a training centre for candidates preparing for competitive examinations during the remaining months, he said.

Waqf Board chairman K. Anwar Pasha said that after the Congress came to power in State, Waqf Adalats have been organised in Belagavi, Bidar, Karwar, Hubballi-Dharwad and Gadag districts to protect the property belonging to Waqf.

Kalaburagi North MLA Kaneez Fatima was present.

