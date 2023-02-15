ADVERTISEMENT

Waqf board chairman booked for demolishing properties without required permission

February 15, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau,Imran Gowhar 10146

The Wilson Garden police on Tuesday booked Waqf board chairman Shafi Saadi and politician KGF Babu for allegedly demolishing 33,000 sq. ft of residential properties belonging to Waqf board situated at Bada Makaan on K.H. road without required permission from the authorities concerned.

Based on the complaint filed by Alam Pasha, a city-based social activist, the police charged the duo under criminal trespass, mischief, and criminal intimidation.

In his complaint, Mr. Pasha alleged that Mr. Saadi had promised the encroachers to rehabilitate them in newly constructed houses promised by Mr. Babu. However, the duo did not obtain required permission from the authorities about the demolition or for the proposed plan of construction. This has not only pushed hundreds of families into hardship and taken away their ownership of land, but also incurred huge loss to the Waqf Board and the people who have been living there for many decades, he said.

Mr. Pasha also alleged that the duo had threatened him when he confronted them during the demolition.

Meanwhile, a group of people gathered in front of the station against police filing an FIR against Mr. Saadi and Mr. Babu.

