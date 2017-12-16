Wanted man shot at after he attacks two constables

A rowdy-sheeter, who reportedly has several criminal cases pending against him in different police stations, was shot at and injured in an encounter near Tavergera Cross on the outskirts of Kalaburagi early on Friday morning. Two police constables were injured when the accused attacked them.

Extortion, murder cases

Inspector-General of Police (North Eastern Range) Alok Kumar, who visited the hospital, said that the accused, Yeshwant, was wanted in extortion and several murder cases.

Look-out

The Kalaburagi police, who were on the look-out, arrested him on Friday morning. Police Sub-Inspector of Rural Police Station Chandrashekar Tigadi was forced to open fire as the accused attacked the police personnel with a knife.

The injured constables are Kupendra and Kushan.

Yeshwant was one of the accused in Monappa’s murder at Taj Sultanpur in the district recently. He was also involved in the sale of country-made pistols.

The injured constables were shifted to a private hospital, while the accused is in the District Government General Hospital. A case has been registered at the Rural Police Station.