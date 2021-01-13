Want more of my friends to become Ministers: Ramesh Jarkiholi

Ramesh Jarkiholi, district in charge Minister, said he was happy with the Cabinet expansion, but he was waiting for more of his friends to be made Ministers.
“I welcome the expansion. But, I want 4-5 friends of mine, who are legislators, to enter the Cabinet,” he told journalists.
According to him, the hopefuls include H. Vishwanath, Munirathna, Mahesh Kumthalli, and Malikayya Guttedar. Mr. Jarkiholi said these and other leaders could enter the ministry after the zilla panchayat elections. He argued that H. Nagesh would be retained in the Ministry. As far as I know, he will not be dropped, Mr. Jarkiholi said.
Mr. Kumthalli, who joined the BJP along with Mr. Jarkiholi, said he was unhappy at being left out of the Cabinet, but he would not make an issue of it. “My followers tell me that I should have been made a minister. Sometimes even I feel so. But then, I dont know why I have been left out. When I ask my party leaders, they have no answers. But I have faith in Mr. Yediyurappa that he will keep his promise of making me a Minister at the appropriate time,” he said.
