HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Want flights to Tirupati, Shirdi, not to Sindhudurg: Mysuru tourism stakeholders

January 31, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Stakeholders of the tourism industry in Mysuru on Tuesday said the direct flight service between Mysuru and Sindhudurg (in Maharashtra) , which is expected to start tomorrow, may not be useful in meeting the travel needs of the people here. There is a demand for direct flights to Tirupati and Shirdi, and another flight to Goa, and flights to these destinations will largely benefit locals besides boosting tourism, especially religious tourism. A lot of people from Mysuru travel to the places, they said.

A member of the Mysuru Airport Advisory Committee, B.S. Prashanth said the Alliance Air is launching the flight service to Sindhudurg in Konkan region of Maharashtra but the people in travel and tourism industry were never consulted before introducing the service. “I was not aware of the launch, being the advisory committee member. We had actually sought flights to locations such as Tirupati, and Shirdi for which there is a big demand from our clients. The Sindhudurg flight may not be able to generate passengers and people from Mysuru have no connection with the city in Maharashtra. A flight to Mumbai would have been better. Any discontinuation of flights due to lack of passengers will have a bearing on the Mysuru airport,” felt Mr. Prashanth, who is also the president of Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru.

The matter has been discussed with Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, he added.

In fact, there is a demand for flight services to Kochi from Mysuru which was stopped some two months ago. Flights to Kochi will improve tourism in Mysuru as there are enquiries from tourists who visit the Kerala city for wellness tourism and wish to travel to sites of tourist importance in neighboring States, he explained.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.