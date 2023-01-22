WALMI to host international conference on water management and climate change from tomorrow

January 22, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Belagavi

Dharwad-based Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI) will organise a two-day international conference on Water Management and Climate Change from Tuesday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the conference on the WALMI campus on PB Road near the High Court complex on Tuesday morning, WALMI director Rajendra Poddar said.

The two-day international conference will see Magsaysay award winner Rajendra Singh, water resource experts Karlene Maywald from Australia and Mohemmed Abdel Aty from Egypt deliver special lectures.

Over 500 delegates from India and abroad will participate in the event. As many as 25 delegates from Australia, Egypt, Kenya, the U.K., Zimbabwe, Nepal, the U.S., France, Ethiopia, South Africa, Morocco and Slovakia have confirmed their participation.

Plenary sessions will be followed by panel discussions. The valedictory function will be held on Wednesday, at 5 p.m.

Issues such as global warming posing a severe threat to bio-diversity, melting of high peaks, changing of temperature, growing population and slowly decreasing water and land availability everywhere and the need to take suitable steps to manage these natural resources with utmost priority and urgency, will be discussed.

As many as 10 stalls depicting the cultural essence and importance of management of Water and Land and Climate Change will be put up at the venue.

A day-long WALMI meet will be held on Monday. Representatives of all the 14 WALMIs of the country will participate. They will discuss the present condition of WALMIs, their strength, activities and the programmes. The deliberations will be compiled in the form of Dharwad Declaration of WALMIs Meet 2023.