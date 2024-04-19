ADVERTISEMENT

Walmart launches Centre for Tech Excellence at IISc

April 19, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Walmart Global Tech (WGT) has partnered with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to launch the Walmart Centre for Tech Excellence to strengthen the research ecosystem in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

IISc said that the centre will focus on driving research excellence in the field of computer science and empowering talent with opportunities for future growth.

The centre will operate within IISc’s Department of Computer Science and Automation (CSA) and will focus on solving foundational problems in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Computer Systems, and Theoretical Computer Science.

“To inspire top researchers in India, this initiative will onboard and grant fellowships to highly-skilled Pre-doc, PhD, and Postdoc candidates. Additionally, the centre will focus on nurturing a new generation of talent by mentoring students from tier 2 and tier 3 institutes in India through internships, workshops and Pre-doc opportunities. It will also foster collaboration with leading international universities and help contribute to the global research community,” IISc said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In February 2024, Walmart launched a Centre for Tech Excellence at IIT Madras.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US