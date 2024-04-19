GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Walmart launches Centre for Tech Excellence at IISc

April 19, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Walmart Global Tech (WGT) has partnered with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to launch the Walmart Centre for Tech Excellence to strengthen the research ecosystem in India.

IISc said that the centre will focus on driving research excellence in the field of computer science and empowering talent with opportunities for future growth.

The centre will operate within IISc’s Department of Computer Science and Automation (CSA) and will focus on solving foundational problems in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Computer Systems, and Theoretical Computer Science.

“To inspire top researchers in India, this initiative will onboard and grant fellowships to highly-skilled Pre-doc, PhD, and Postdoc candidates. Additionally, the centre will focus on nurturing a new generation of talent by mentoring students from tier 2 and tier 3 institutes in India through internships, workshops and Pre-doc opportunities. It will also foster collaboration with leading international universities and help contribute to the global research community,” IISc said.

In February 2024, Walmart launched a Centre for Tech Excellence at IIT Madras.

