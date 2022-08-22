Wallabies now at Mysuru zoo

Special Correspondent MYSURU
August 22, 2022 21:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The red-necked wallabiesat Mysuru zoo on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

ADVERTISEMENT

A new attraction awaits tourists visiting Mysuru zoo as red-necked wallabies that were recently added to the zoo’s vast animal collection, have been put on display ahead of Dasara festivities.

The wallabies – one male and two female - were received in June this year from Czech Republic under an animal exchange programme.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar visited the zoo on Monday and inaugurated the display of the new-inducted animals for the visitors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Zoo Authority of Karnataka Chairman Shivakumar, Mysuru zoo executive director Ajit Kulkarni and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
forests
environmental issues
flora and fauna
Karnataka
Mysore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app