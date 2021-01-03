Wall collapses at railway underbridge worksite during Shettar’s visit

Minister Jagadish Shettar walking past an under-construction railway underbridge, whose embankment wall collapsed during his visit, in Hubballi on Saturday.

A part of the mud embankment collapsed at the worksite of a railway underbridge near Krishna Mandir at Deshpande Nagar in Hubballi on Saturday. The portion collapsed at a distance from where Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar was standing. No one was injured.

The Minister, his staff, railway and police officers, and local leaders who accompanied him were all safe. The officers, however, advised the Minister to leave the spot and visit another part of the worksite.

Mr. Shettar said the work on connecting two important parts of the city — Deshpande Nagar and Bhavani Nagar — has been a long-pending demand. The underbridge is estimated to cost ₹4.5 crore. “The work needs to be sped up. I have held meetings with officers of the city corporation, Railways, PWD, Revenue, and police. We will make sure it is done on time,” he said. He expressed hope that the project would be inaugurated in a month. Suresh Angadi, former Railway Minister, had laid the foundation stone for this project and the underpass at Unakal.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shettar on Saturday dismissed as baseless rumours reports of a change in BJP leadership in the State. “Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa clarified yesterday that he would complete his term. Cabinet expansion will be done following the instructions of the party high command,” he said. He added that he had no idea about the decision on the Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll. “But the BJP is always ready for such challenges,” he said. He also claimed that over 60% of the gram panchayat members who won recently were supported by the BJP.

He said that India would prove to be a model nation in the universal administration of COVID -19 vaccine. “We have full faith that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ensure effective vaccination.”

On investments

He added that the government had cleared some industrial investment proposals for Hubballi-Dharwad and a formal announcement would be made next week. “Over 1,000 roadside vendors have been removed from the main streets of the city, but I have asked officials to relocate them properly,” Mr. Shettar said.