Wall collapse: Shettar safe

belagavi

02 January 2021 15:39 IST

A part of the mud embankment collapsed at the work site of a railway underbridge near the Krishna Mandir in Deshpande Nagar in Hubballi on Saturday. The portion collapsed at a distance from where Minister Jagdish Shettar was standing. No one was injured. The Minister, his staff, railway and police officers and local leaders who accompanied him, are all safe. Officers, however, advised the Minister to leave the spot and visit other parts of the work site.

Mr. Shettar said the work on connecting two important parts of the city, Deshpande Nagar and Bhavani Nagar, had been pending for some years and he was trying to speed it up. “I have held meetings with officers of the city corporation, railways, PWD, revenue and police. We will make sure it is done on time,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising