Wall collapse: One dead

Child Welfare Committee had sought construction of new compound wall in May

A shopkeeper died after the compound wall of the Government Home for Boys near Ambedkar Bhavan in Hassan collapsed due to heavy rains on Thursday night.

Lokesh, 50, who had a roadside shop, next to the compound wall, was found dead amidst the debris. He is a resident of Vallabhabai Road in the city. However, he stayed put in the shop on Thursday night. Hassan City Police have registered a case.

This is the second death due to heavy rains in the district in the last two days. A girl washed away in Channarayapatna taluk on Thursday in a canal which was full.

Warning ignored:

The compound wall of the Boys’ Home had been in a dilapidated condition for more than a year. The Child Welfare Committee, which has its office on the same premises, had written to the Directorate of Child Protection on May 20 this year to demolish the old compound and build the new one as it was important for the security of the children. A copy of the letter was sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Hassan, among others. However, no action had been taken so far. V. Geetha, a member of the committee, said if the officers concerned had acted then, the death could have been averted.