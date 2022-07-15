Wall collapse kills boy

A boy died when a wall of his house collapsed in Chunchawad village near Khanapur in Belagavi on Thursday night.

Anantu Dharmendra Pashetty, 14, was crushed under the weight of bricks.

Son of a farmer, he went to feed the cattle behind his house. The cattle shed was old and built of mud bricks. The wall had become weak due to heavy rainfall in the last few days. The wall collapsed on him and he died on the spot. A case has been registered in Nandagad police station.