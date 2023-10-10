HamberMenu
Walkathon with the theme, Integrity - A way of life, in Hubballi

October 10, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
As part of the Vigilance Awareness activities, General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjeev Kishore leading a walkathon in Hubballi on Monday.

As part of the Vigilance Awareness activities, General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjeev Kishore leading a walkathon in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

As part of Vigilance Awareness activities, General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjeev Kishore led a walkathon with the theme, Integrity - A way of life, in Hubballi on Monday.

The walkathon started from the Railway Institute (South) Cricket Ground and concluded at platform no 1 of Sri Siddharoodha Swami (SSS) Hubballi Railway Station in the evening.

At the railway station, the employees of Hubballi Railway Workshop staged a street play on the theme of integrity.

Addressing the railway staff, Mr. Sanjeev Kishore said that the main objective of organising the programme is to spread the message: “Say no to Corruption; Commit to the Nation”.

The objective is also to sensitise the railway staff, public and passengers to the need for a corruption-free society and also create awareness among children about damage caused by corruption and help them imbibe moral values, including integrity.

Additional General Manager of South Western Railway U. Subba Rao, Senior Deputy General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer Manoranjan Pradhan and various senior railway officials were present.

