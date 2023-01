January 18, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

A walkathon was conducted in Mysuru city on Wednesday to promote and popularise the consumption of millets and underline their health benefits. The walkathon was organised by the Department of Agriculture as part of the district-level millet festival conducted at the Karnataka Exhibition Grounds. Mayor Shivakumar flagged off the walkathon and was joined by Deputy Mayor G. Roopa, senior officials of the Department of Agriculture, NCC cadets etc.