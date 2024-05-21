Walkathon to create awareness on foot health care

Foot Secure, a phygital podiatry platform, along with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), is organizing a 3K diabetic foot awareness walkathon on May 26, from Foot Secure Malleswaram to J.N. Tata Auditorium, IISc, to raise awareness about the significance of timely podiatric intervention in diabetic foot management.

According to the release, this is the 6th edition of PODOCON. About 300 delegates from India and neighbouring countries, encompassing a diverse group of professionals such as diabetic foot surgeons, orthopaedic surgeons, plastic surgeons, diabetologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, physicians, entrepreneurs, key opinion leaders, researchers, innovators, and decision-makers, are attending the conference.

The organising committee will also hold the Podocon—Biomechanics of Diabetic Foot Conference on May 25 and 26 at J.N. Tata Auditorium. Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Addnl. Chief Secretary, will be the Chief Guest for the conference’s inauguration. Capt. Naveen Nagappa, an ex-serviceman of the Indian Army and a Kargil war hero, will be the guest of honour at the inauguration on May 25 at 10:30 a.m.

Capt. Naveen Nagappa will share his experiences of the war, and how he sustained multiple surgeries on his legs. He will emphasise on the challenges faced by army veterans and the pivotal role of timely medical intervention, particularly in podiatric care.

The conference will also highlight significant advancements in wound care dressings and regenerative medicine and discuss the management of Charcot Foot. A scientific assembly featuring panels and symposia will showcase pioneering research from around the world. On May 24, a workshop on biomechanics and pedorthics led by internationally renowned experts Dr. Lee Rogers, Dr. Paul Graham and Dr. Bijan Najafi is scheduled.

“We can prevent 80 per cent of these amputations if we intervene at the right time, and biomechanics play an important role in it,” pointed out Dr. Sanjay Sharma, a podiatric surgeon and founder of Foot Secure.

Podiatry is a branch of medicine that exclusively studies, diagnoses, and provides medical and surgical treatment for disorders of the foot and ankle. Unfortunately, biomechanics and podiatry have not received due attention in India, in the treatment of Diabetic Foot Conditions.

To participate, register names by scanning a QR code or calling 9538115187 or 6363842861. Your names may be sent via email to podocon2024@gmail.com.

