ADVERTISEMENT

Walkathon, marathon in Vijayapura tomorrow

Published - September 13, 2024 09:35 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Ladli Foundation will organise a walkathon and marathon in Vijayapura on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event is aimed at creating awareness about cleanliness, sanitation, climate change, women’s health and prevention of child marriage.

Coordinator Javed Inamdar has urged residents to participate. Registration is free. The first 2,000 to register will get a free T-shirt.

The event will start at the Gol Gumbaz at 5.45 in the morning. Interested can participate in various categories of 5 km, 10 km and 21 km. There is no age limit, said a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Details can be from the organisers on Ph: 9448128980.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US