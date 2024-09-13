Walkathon, marathon in Vijayapura tomorrow

Ladli Foundation will organise a walkathon and marathon in Vijayapura on Sunday.

The event is aimed at creating awareness about cleanliness, sanitation, climate change, women’s health and prevention of child marriage.

Coordinator Javed Inamdar has urged residents to participate. Registration is free. The first 2,000 to register will get a free T-shirt.

The event will start at the Gol Gumbaz at 5.45 in the morning. Interested can participate in various categories of 5 km, 10 km and 21 km. There is no age limit, said a release.

Details can be from the organisers on Ph: 9448128980.