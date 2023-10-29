ADVERTISEMENT

Walkathon in Mysuru to mark World Stroke Day 2023

October 29, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A walkathon was held in Mysuru on Sunday to mark World Stroke Day 2023 and raise awareness about the importance of recognising stroke symptoms and acting swiftly during the golden hour.

Organised by Apollo BGS Hospital, the walkathon was attended by more than 250 senior citizens from various organisations and associations.

The event also underscored the significance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and the need to undergo regular health check ups to mitigate the risk of stroke.

During a function held in connection with World Stroke Day 2023, senior divisional manager of LIC of India, Mysuru, G. Satyanarayana Shastry hoped the walkathon would help to educate the community about stroke and how to respond in case of a medical emergency.

During the event, several stroke survivors shared their personal journeys of recovery and shedding light on their experiences. Their accounts underscored the importance of early intervention and medical expertise, said a statement from Apollo BGS Hospital.

Dr. Somanath Vasudev, Chief Neurologist, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, said that any person who suffers a stroke has to go to a Stroke-Ready Hospital without wasting time to get the best treatment of either Thrombolysis or Mechanical thrombectomy which are the only accepted modalities of treatment in an acute stroke.”People must understand that Time is Brain and every minute wasted reduces the chance of recovery from the devastating effects of Stroke,” the statement added.

