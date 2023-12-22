Walkathon in Dharwad creates awareness on cultivation of millets

December 22, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In a bid to create more awareness on cultivation of millets and the assistance being given to farmers by the government for the purpose, a Millet Awareness Walkathon was held in Dharwad on Friday.

Flagging off the walkathon on Kalabhavan premises, Joint Director of Agriculture Kirankumar M. said that at present, millets are being cultivated in an area of 800 hectares to 1,000 hectares in Dharwad district and the government is extending assistance to millet growers through the Raita Siri scheme.

Mr. Kirankumar said that the cultivation of millets such as ragi, foxtail millet, jowar (sorghum), little millet and others has a history of over 5,000 years. And, in the present situation, millets are becoming major food crops. Cultivation of millets is easy as they grow in areas of fewer amount of rainfall and in dry conditions. Also, they require less usage of farm tools, he said.

He said that compared to other foodgrains, millets are rich in fibre, iron and carbohydrates. They are also strong anti-oxidants and boost immunity and help those who are unable to get the guarantee of nutrition, he added.

Speaking about the assistance being given to millet growers, Mr. Kirankumar said that to encourage farmers to take up millet cultivation, an assistance of ₹10,000 per hectare subject to a maximum of two hectares is being extended. And, the amount is credited to the farmers bank accounts through direct benefit transfer, he said.

He also spoke about the assistance being extended from the Union government for the establishment of processing units.

President of Dharwad District Government Employees Association S.F. Siddanagoudar said that along with the awareness initiatives, there should be regular market for purchase of millets and a good canteen that serves food prepared using millets.

Dean of University of Agricultural Sciences Dharwad H.B. Babalad stressed the need for distribution of millets along with ragi and jowar through the public distribution system.

A host of government officials, students of farm sciences and experts from farm technology centres took part in the walkathon which concluded at KCD Circle.