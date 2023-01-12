ADVERTISEMENT

Walkathon in Chikkamagaluru

January 12, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru MLA C.T .Ravi flagging off a walkathon in Chikkamagaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chikkamagaluru MLA C.T.Ravi, on Thursday, flagged off a walkathon in Chikkamagaluru organised in the run-up to Chikkamagaluru Habba scheduled for next week.

Chikkamagaluru district administration conducted the event in order to spread the message of Chikkamagaluru Habba.

The former Minister also laid the foundation stone to mark the inauguration of the work to set up flower show, Krishi Mela and exhibition stalls to mark the festival. Over 300 stalls on various subjects would come up on the AIT campus in the city.

Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh, City Municipal Council president Varasiddi Venugopal, Zilla Panchayat CEO G.Prabhu and others were present.

